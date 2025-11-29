Israeli army blasts residential buildings in eastern Gaza City

The Israeli army on Saturday evening carried out demolition operations targeting homes east of Gaza City, in areas under its control inside the Strip.

Israeli forces detonated several residential buildings in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, causing loud explosions that echoed across wide parts of the city, an Anadolu correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported.

The witnesses added that thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the demolition sites, and reports indicated that shrapnel from the blasts fell in several neighborhoods of Gaza City due to the intensity of the explosions.

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its ground, naval, and aerial bombardment across various parts of Gaza that fall within areas it occupies.

According to eyewitnesses and the Anadolu correspondent, the bombardment has hit eastern areas of Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahiya in the north, the eastern parts of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the center, the city of Rafah, and the towns of Al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis in the south.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement it signed with Hamas, having committed around 497 violations and killed more than 342 Palestinians since Oct. 10, according to the Gaza media office.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people in the over two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.