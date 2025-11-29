CANADAS QUEBEC INTRODUCES NEW BILL BANNING PUBLIC PRAYER, FACE COVERINGS

The Quebec provincial government has proposed a new law banning prayer and face coverings in public institutions, sparking concern from religious and civil rights groups across Canada, media reports said on Friday.

The bill, introduced by the province's ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party, would prohibit prayer in public spaces such as universities, colleges, roads, and parks, according to The Guardian.

Groups violating the rule could face fines of 1,125 Canadian dollars (about $820).

Exceptions would be made for brief public events with prior authorization.

The legislation also aims to extend a ban on religious symbols, enacted under a 2019 law, to daycare centers, private schools, and institutions of higher education.

Additionally, full face coverings would be barred for all individuals within those facilities, including students.

RESTRICTING OFFERING KOSHER, HALAL MEALS IN PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS

Jean-Francois Roberge, Quebec's secularism minister, defended the measures, stating that public institutions "are not temples or churches."

He added that recent prayer events in public spaces, such as a protest organized by Montreal4Palestine outside the city's Notre-Dame Basilica, prompted the new restrictions.

"It's shocking to see people blocking traffic, taking possession of the public space without a permit, without warning," Roberge said.

The bill also seeks to restrict the offering of kosher and halal meals-made in line with Jewish and Muslim rules, respectively-in public institutions.

Roberge denied that the legislation unfairly targets minorities. "We have the same rules applying to everyone," he said.

However, critics argue the bill disproportionately affects Muslim communities. "It's as if we're not welcome here," said Ines Rarrbo, a student.

Stephen Brown, president of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, called the move "political opportunism" and accused the government of "doubling down on identity politics."

The Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops warned the bill would be a "radical infringement" on freedoms and questioned the necessity of such measures.

The bill invokes Canada's "notwithstanding clause," shielding it from constitutional challenges under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.





