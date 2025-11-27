UN EXPERTS CALL URGENT ACTION TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN SUDANS EL-FASHER

The UN human rights experts on Thursday expressed deep alarm over rising reports of trafficking of women and girls for sexual exploitation and sexual slavery, and trafficking of children for recruitment and use as fighters as violence intensifies in and around Sudan's El-Fasher.

Since the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began their siege of El-Fasher and nearby areas in May 2024, more than 470,000 people have been displaced multiple times, including residents of the Shagra, Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps. Across Sudan, over 6 million children, 27% of them under five, are internally displaced or seeking safety in neighboring countries.

According to the experts, sexual violence has been reported throughout conflict-affected regions, including El Fasher, Bahri, Gezira, Khartoum, Kordofan, Kornoi, Nyala, Omdurman and Zamzam.

"We are deeply concerned at the alarming reports of human trafficking since the takeover of El Fasher and surrounding areas by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)," the experts said in a statement. "Women and girls have been abducted in RSF-controlled areas, and women, unaccompanied and separated children are at elevated risk of sexual violence and sexual exploitation."

Incidents documented in June 2025 include, the statement said, rapes of girls aged 15 to 17 near an RSF checkpoint between Shagra and Tawilah and the gang rape of 25 women at gunpoint at a shelter for displaced people near El-Fasher University. Forced nudity has also been reported at checkpoints.

"Internally displaced women and girls are among those trafficked for sexual slavery and other forms of sexual exploitation. Recruitment and use of children by armed groups is also on the rise," the experts said.

"There is overwhelming evidence that women and children belonging to non-Arab communities in North Darfur, including the Zaghawa and the Fur, have been ethnically targeted and raped," the experts said. "Reports also reveal a pattern of arbitrary detention and forced marriage of women and children for sexual exploitation. The exercise of ownership over victims in these contexts is indicative of sexual slavery."

They warned that families are being left without shelter, health care or basic safety, as aid blockages and the collapse of services push communities "to the brink." They urged an immediate end to the violations and called for protection and assistance for displaced populations.

"All parties to the conflict must respect human rights and prevent further atrocities against civilians, including the trafficking of women and children," they said, noting that sexual exploitation, sexual slavery, and recruitment of children "constitute trafficking and are serious violations of international law."

The experts welcomed the Human Rights Council's decision to convene a special session on Nov. 14 and urged member states to take urgent, coordinated action to implement the council's resolutions on Sudan.