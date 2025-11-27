South Korean confirmed killed while fighting for Ukraine

A South Korean national who volunteered to fight in Ukraine against Russia was confirmed killed by a Foreign Ministry official, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

The funeral of the South Korean man in his 50s, identified only as Kim, was held in Kyiv on Tuesday, with a consular official from the South Korean mission in attendance, according to the ministry official.

This is the first time Seoul has confirmed the death of a South Korean national in the Ukraine-Russia war, according to The Korea Herald.

He is believed to have been killed during combat in Donetsk Oblast in May.

Ukraine had reportedly notified South Korea about the volunteer soldier's death and the details of his funeral schedule.

Seoul's ministry said it is providing necessary consular assistance to the deceased's family.

Reports had claimed that South Korean citizens joined the Russia-Ukraine war as volunteer soldiers, but Seoul did not confirm this, saying it was still verifying the information.

Millions have been killed, wounded, or displaced during the more than three years of war between Russia and Ukraine.