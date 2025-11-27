Scottish podcasters arrested after video opposing Palestine Action ban

Two prominent Scottish pro-independence podcasters have been arrested and charged with terrorism offences after expressing support for Palestine Action, a protest group proscribed by the UK government earlier this year.

The Scottish daily The National reported Wednesday that David McGuiness and David Milligan, known online as The Two Davies, were detained under the UK Terrorism Act 2000.

Police Scotland said the two men, aged 58 and 68, had been arrested "for showing support for a proscribed organization," with a report to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, a public prosecutor in Scotland who decides whether to bring criminal charges against someone.

It is understood that the charges relate to a video the pair recorded opposing the UK government's decision to designate Palestine Action as a terrorist organization from July 5.

In a Facebook video, McGuiness said he had been arrested at home in the early morning.

"The serious crime squad came to my front door and arrested me under section one of the Criminal Justice Act Scotland, where I was taken to Motherwell Police station, where I was then charged under section 12 of the UK Terrorism Act," he said. "So, we went from being an extremist to being a bloody terrorist."

"I believe that my colleague and co-presenter Mr. Milligan is in Clydebank cop shop right now, where he is also being charged under the Terrorism Act," he added.

McGuiness said he had been released with "no restrictions," adding: "So folks, I guess I'm now on the watch list officially."

The arrests come as several pro-Palestine activists in Scotland charged earlier in the year have recently been offered warnings instead of prosecution — a move some campaigners publicly rejected.

A High Court challenge to the proscription of Palestine Action is ongoing.