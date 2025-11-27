Possible first direct evidence of dark matter found

Scientists have announced the possible first direct evidence of dark matter, which is estimated to make up about 27% of the universe. Astrophysicist Prof. Tomonori Totani from the University of Tokyo reported that gamma rays emanating from the center of the Milky Way carry potential traces of dark matter. If confirmed, the finding could mark a major milestone in a nearly century-long search. The study was published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

NOTABLE PATTERN IN GAMMA RAYS

Prof. Totani analyzed data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and noted that the detected gamma-ray pattern resembles the spherical halo structure of dark matter around the galactic center. The signal closely matches the gamma-ray properties predicted by dark matter models.

According to Totani, the observation suggests dark matter may consist of fundamental particles about 500 times heavier than protons in atomic nuclei. However, researchers stress that confirmation requires detecting similar signals in other galaxies.

CAUTIOUS SCIENTIFIC RESPONSE

Dark matter was first proposed in the 1930s when astronomer Fritz Zwicky noticed that distant galaxies were rotating faster than their visible mass would allow. Since then, particle accelerators, telescopes, and ground-based detectors have yielded no conclusive results.

Leading scientists are cautiously optimistic about the new study. Prof. Justin Read of the University of Surrey noted that the absence of a strong signal in dwarf galaxies is an important counterpoint to the idea that gamma rays arise from dark matter particle collisions. Prof. Kinwah Wu of University College London said, "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. This analysis has not reached that level, but it motivates further research."

Prof. Totani added that detecting gamma rays with similar spectra in other regions would be a "decisive factor" for confirming dark matter.