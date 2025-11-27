NATO CHIEF HAILS ICELANDS RISING DEFENSE ROLE, PLEDGES TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING UKRAINE

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday praised Iceland's growing contribution to the alliance during a working visit to the country's capital of Reykjavik, reaffirming that sustained support for Ukraine remains the bloc's top priority.

Rutte, on his first official visit to Iceland since taking office in 2024, met with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir and Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir before inspecting NATO security operations at Keflavik Airport, one of the alliance's key facilities in the North Atlantic.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Rutte said NATO would continue to prioritize military and financial assistance to Kyiv, Iceland's news agency RUV reported.

He noted that "peace talks are progressing well," adding that he welcomed US President Donald Trump's recent involvement in the process.

He also thanked Iceland for its contributions, including funding for arms purchases for Ukraine, artificial limbs for wounded soldiers, and participation in mine-clearance efforts alongside Lithuania.

"Iceland has sent a clear message that the allies stand with Ukraine," he said.

Rutte also commended the Icelandic government for its commitment to increasing defense spending.

Although Iceland has no standing army, it has pledged to raise defense investments to 1.5% of GDP in line with NATO targets.

He described the decision as "difficult but necessary" and said it demonstrated Reykjavik's clear support for the alliance.

Frostadottir said Iceland's geographic location has long been strategically important, particularly amid rising tensions and military activity in the Arctic. She stressed that the country has increased its host-nation support and is deepening cooperation with NATO.

Earlier in the day, Iceland signed a letter of intent for a NATO-funded development project in Helguvik, involving the expansion of the alliance's oil storage facility and the construction of a 390-meter berth. The investment, valued at about 10 billion Icelandic kronur, is expected to strengthen both NATO's infrastructure and the local economy.

Rutte also met members of the Icelandic Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and the Icelandic Section of the NATO Assembly before concluding his visit.