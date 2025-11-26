US envoy set for Moscow visit as Kremlin says ‘leaks’ aim to disrupt contacts

A preliminary agreement has been reached for US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow next week, along with several other US officials involved in Ukrainian affairs, said a Russian presidential aide on Wednesday, who also criticized leaks as seeking to derail the talks.

The two sides are "working with difficulty" to build relations but contacts continue, including by phone, Yuri Ushakov told state-run VGTRK.

"I can say that a preliminary agreement has been reached that (Witkoff) will come to Moscow next week," said Ushakov, adding that additional representatives from the US are due to accompany him.

Ushakov also slammed media reports of an alleged transcript of a conversation he had with Witkoff, saying they are seeking to undermine the ongoing dialogue.

"Someone is leaking it, someone is listening in -- but not us," he said.

He stressed that Russia does not release classified conversations to the press, saying it is "unlikely this is being done to improve relations."





