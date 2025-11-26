Kyiv says US Army secretary’s visit will speed peace talks with Russia

Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Tuesday that he spoke to US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll and expected him to visit Kyiv this week as part of ongoing efforts to advance a new framework aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yermak said on Telegram that the conversation was "focused and constructive," adding that Ukraine is prepared to work "as quickly as possible" to finalize the steps discussed during recent talks in Geneva.

"There is a good foundation laid in Geneva, and (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and the entire team in Kyiv are fully committed to further work. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," he said.

He expressed gratitude for the US's support, noting that preparations on the Ukrainian side for an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump an Zelenskyy would be "thorough and prompt."

The remarks came after senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks Sunday in Geneva, where an American proposal was further refined in pursuit of a jointly agreed set of steps for a possible settlement.



