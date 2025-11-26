Trump says 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace framework was only ‘a map’

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that a US-drafted 28-point Russia-Ukraine peace framework was only "a map" rather than a finalized peace plan as his administration is making "progress" toward a settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.

"All that was is a map. That was not a plan. It was a concept," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "They've taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points…A lot of them we solved, and actually very favorably solved. We'll see what happens."

"We're having good talks…We're having some talks with Russia. Ukraine is doing well. I think they're pretty happy about it," he said. "I'd like to see it end…we're making progress."

Asked about concessions Russia would be required to make, Trump said Moscow was already offering "big concessions," adding: "They stop fighting and they don't take any more land again."

The 28-point framework, details of which were leaked earlier this month, appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military and abandon its bid to join NATO.



