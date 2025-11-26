Trump optimistic as Ukraine peace talks move forward

US President Donald Trump expressed continued optimism on Tuesday over a peace framework aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing flexibility and ongoing negotiations.



On board Air Force One, Trump defended the original 28-point US proposal in front of journalists, describing it as "just a map" rather than a finalized plan. "They've taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points. A lot of them were solved, and actually very favourably solved," he said.



The 28-point plan drew criticism in Europe and Ukraine as favouring Russian interests. Kiev and Washington said the Ukrainian government had now agreed to the key points of the revised framework.



Asked about concerns that Ukraine might be pressured to make excessive territorial concessions to Russia, Trump said the land in question "might be gotten by Russia anyway" in the coming months. He added that Moscow would also make concessions, including halting the fighting and refraining from taking "any more land."



Trump announced that US special envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin, while Pentagon official Daniel Driscoll would hold parallel talks with Ukraine. The Moscow meeting could take place next week, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner possibly participating.



Regarding a previously announced Thursday deadline for Ukraine to accept the plan, Trump said he had no deadline, adding that "the deadline for me is when it's over" and noting that "everybody's tired of fighting at this moment."



