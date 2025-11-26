Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for ex-S.Korean Premier Han over martial law attempt

South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday sought a 15-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt last year, local media reported.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team made the request during the final hearing of Han's trial at the Seoul Central District Court, according to Yonhap News.

Han is expected to be the first to receive a verdict in the martial law case as the court earlier said that it plans to deliver its ruling next Jan. 21 or 28.

"Though the defendant was, in fact, the only person who could have stopped the insurrection situation of this case, he abandoned his duty as a servant of the entire nation and took part in the insurrection crime through a series of acts before and after the declaration of martial law," said a member of the special counsel team.

This August, special prosecutors indicted Han on charges of supporting ex-President Yoon's failed martial law attempt last December.

Yoon was ousted from office in April by the Constitutional Court for his failed bid to impose martial law. He has been in jail since July.





