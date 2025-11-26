NATOS RUTTE SAYS MORE WORK NEEDED ON US PEACE PLAN FOR UKRAINE

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged caution over expectations for the US proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, saying the plan still requires substantial negotiations.



Rutte told the RND media group and Spanish newspaper El País in remarks published on Wednesday that the framework, jointly reviewed by the United States and Ukraine, offers promising elements but also unresolved issues that will need further rounds of diplomacy.



Ukraine on Tuesday agreed to the main points of the peace plan proposed by the US, according to both governments. US President Donald Trump has said only a few points remain disputed, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to meet him later in November.



Washington last week circulated a 28-point plan that has faced criticism in Europe and Kiev, where officials feared it reflected too many Russian interests.



Negotiators from the US, Ukraine and European states met in Geneva to revise the document, and Rutte described those sessions as productive, though only an initial step towards structured talks between the US and Ukraine.



Rutte also said Russia has suffered high personnel losses - around 20,000 soldiers each month - while gaining little ground. Around 1 million Russian troops have been killed or severely wounded since the invasion, he said, with Moscow capturing only about 1% of Ukrainian territory this year and advancing merely a few metres a day.



