NATO, Ukraine launch new joint program to accelerate defense innovation

NATO and Ukraine on Wednesday unveiled UNITE-Brave NATO, a new joint initiative designed to fast-track cutting-edge defense technologies for the battlefield and strengthen interoperability between Ukrainian and allied forces.

The program marks the first-ever NATO-Ukraine framework focused specifically on scaling prototyped and tested military technologies, according to a statement by the alliance.

Ukraine's defense-tech cluster Brave1 will coordinate the effort from Kyiv, while NATO has appointed its Communications and Information Agency to run the first competitive funding round.

The first competition will prioritize innovative tools capable of countering unmanned aerial systems, enhancing air defense, and securing frontline communications -- three areas where battlefield needs remain urgent.

Teams composed of Ukrainian and allied companies will be eligible for joint grants totaling €10 million ($11.5 million), financed equally by NATO and Ukraine.

Companies will be able to register online in the coming weeks, with bids due in February 2026.

If the pilot round is successful, funding is expected to increase significantly, reaching €50 million in 2026.

NATO will draw its contribution from its Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, while Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation will match the funds.

During a meeting in Kyiv, NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska underscored the program's mutual benefits, saying it would help address immediate battlefield challenges while allowing the alliance to learn "invaluable lessons in real time."

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov welcomed the initiative, noting: "We appreciate that NATO is fostering this brand new partnership with Ukraine in the field of innovations. This cooperation will accelerate the development of cutting-edge defense technologies and strengthen interoperability."

He added that the joint effort would help build a "more resilient, adaptive, and technologically advanced defense architecture for the entire Euro-Atlantic community."

Winners of the first competition will be announced in spring 2026 during the second NATO-Ukraine Defense Innovators Forum.

NATO said additional details on the next phases of the program will be released throughout 2026.





