Greta Thunberg banned from Venice after Grand Canal dye protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was banned from Venice for 48 hours after joining a protest that turned the city's famed Grand Canal bright green, media reports said Tuesday.

The demonstration, carried out by Extinction Rebellion over the weekend, involved pouring non-toxic tracer dye into the canal waters to call attention to "the massive effects of climate collapse," according to the group, according to ABC News.

Thunberg, 22, and other protesters hung a banner saying "stop ecocide" from the Rialto Bridge and paraded through the city in red-veiled costumes.

She and dozens of others were fined $172 each.

Similar actions took place in the cities of Milan, Palermo, and Bologna, where fountains and waterways were also dyed green.

Luca Zaia, governor of the Veneto region, condemned the protest as damaging.

"Vandalism doesn't protect the environment," Zaia wrote on Instagram. "These acts damage Venice, require restoration work, and-paradoxically-generate pollution."

Extinction Rebellion's protest was the latest in a series of disruptive climate actions in recent years, including incidents where tomato soup and mashed potatoes were thrown onto paintings by Van Gogh and Monet, and red paint was used on a Degas sculpture in Washington.

Last month, Thunberg was detained and deported from Israel after joining a flotilla attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.