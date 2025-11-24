UK to introduce digital travel permit requirement for 85 nationalities in 2026

Visitors from 85 countries that currently enjoy visa-free entry to the UK-including the US, Canada and France-will be required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) from Feb.25, 2026, the UK government announced on Monday.

The move is described as a major step in the country's plan to digitize its immigration system and introduce a contactless border in the future.

Once implemented, all travelers will need digital permission to enter the UK, either through an ETA or an eVisa, and carriers will be required to check passengers before they travel.

ETA was first launched in October 2023 and, according to the government, has already been used successfully by more than 13.3 million visitors, helping to support "faster, smoother travel."

The authorization is now considered a standard requirement for passengers transiting through the UK and passing through passport control.

Migration and Citizenship Minister Mike Tapp said in a statement that the system strengthens border security and improves the travel experience.

"ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration," he noted.

He added: "ETAs are also better for travelers. Digitizing the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience."

While the ETA scheme has been introduced gradually, authorities acknowledge it has not been strictly enforced during the rollout phase, allowing travelers time to adjust-an approach also taken by countries such as the US and Canada.





