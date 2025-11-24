Turkish leader Erdoğan welcomes South Korean counterpart

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, in an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and other officials attended the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Lee, who is paying a visit to the country, proceeded to the bilateral meeting.

After the meeting, an agreement signing ceremony will be held, and later, the two presidents are expected to hold a joint press conference.