Trump says tariff payments will ‘skyrocket’ as court weighs legality

US President Donald Trump said Monday that payments from tariffs imposed on foreign imports will soon "skyrocket," surpassing what he called already "historic" revenue levels.

In a post on his social media accounts, Trump said tariffs on other countries have brought "hundreds of billions of dollars" to the US. He claimed the full financial impact has not yet been felt because many importers stocked up on goods to avoid duties.

"That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will skyrocket," he wrote, adding that the expected payments would be "record-setting" and put the country on "a new and unprecedented course."

"We are already the 'hottest' country anywhere in the world, but this tariff power will bring America national security and wealth the likes of which has never been seen before," Trump said, adding that he is waiting for the United States Supreme Court's decision.





- TARIFF AUTHORITY CHALLENGED IN COURTS

Tariffs have been a central part of Trump's trade policy. After returning to office, he imposed a series of duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Those measures were challenged by private companies and several states in the US Court of International Trade, which ruled on May 28 that the reciprocal tariffs exceeded presidential authority under the IEEPA.

The administration appealed, arguing that the ruling "undermined the government's diplomacy and interfered with presidential power." The Court of Appeals temporarily paused implementation of the lower court's ruling but largely upheld it on Aug. 29. However, it declined to order an immediate repeal of the tariffs, giving the administration time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The government later sought expedited Supreme Court review of the decision deeming most of the tariffs illegal. The court heard arguments on Nov. 5 on whether Trump's tariff actions exceeded the president's emergency powers.





