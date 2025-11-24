Top Ukrainian diplomat informs European counterparts on Geneva talks' outcomes

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday announced that he informed some of his European counterparts about the outcomes of consultations held in Geneva, Switzerland, on a proposed 28-point US peace plan to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement on the US social media company X, Sybiha said he had a "meaningful" call with his British, Finnish, French, German, Italian, and Polish counterparts, during which he informed them on the latest developments in peace efforts, as well as on the outcomes of Sunday's talks in Geneva and Europe's role in this context.

He said they shared perspectives and coordinated positions ahead of next steps, expressing gratitude to Ukraine's partners for confirming their "unwavering support" for Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine appreciates the United States' and President Donald Trump's peace efforts and remains committed to constructive and active work to put an end to the war," Sybiha further said, stressing the importance of "maintaining transatlantic unity to secure a lasting and just peace for Ukraine and the entire Europe."

The foreign minister went on to say that they also agreed on the need to maintain pressure on Russia, including the imposition of new sanctions, which he believes are necessary until the end of the year.

"We share the view that the main objective of the peace process is a just and lasting peace with respect to Ukraine's sovereignty and security. We agreed to stay in close coordination to achieve this goal," he said.

Sybiha also encouraged Ukraine's partners to consider sending high-level delegations to the country to demonstrate solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people.

The phone call comes as senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on the 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involved a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as a Ukrainian delegation led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Following the talks on Sunday, the US and Ukraine drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework, according to a joint statement, saying discussions in this regard showed "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."

Separately, the national security advisors of the E3 countries -- the UK, France, and Germany -- also met with Ukraine's delegation in Geneva.