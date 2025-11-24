Top diplomats of Iran, Oman discuss regional de-escalation efforts

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held talks in Muscat with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss regional de-escalation efforts on Monday.

An Omani Foreign Ministry statement said that the discussions dwelt on bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments, particularly efforts to reduce tensions in the region and support diplomatic pathways to address ongoing crises.

The two ministers emphasized "the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries in a way that contributes to consolidating security and stability and supporting development and peace initiatives in the region," the ministry said.

Muscat is hosting a conference on conflict mediation on Nov. 23-25, held as part of the Oslo Forum, one of the world's leading platforms for peacemaking and international dialogue.

Oman has mediated nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program, before the talks were disrupted by the US-backed Israeli attacks on Iran in June that triggered a 12-day war between the two regional foes.





