SWITZERLANDS JULIUS BAER FLAGS LOWER 2025 PROFIT AMID CREDIT LOSSES

Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer said Monday that its 2025 net profit based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is expected to fall short of last year's level.



The company cited tax effects in December 2024, the sale of its Brazil unit and credit losses as reasons for the decline.



Julius Baer reported that its assets under management (AuM) rose to a record 520 billion Swiss francs ($643 billion) as of October 31, 2025, surpassing the half-trillion mark for the first time in the group's history.



This was supported by solid net new money of 11.7 billion Swiss francs to date.



