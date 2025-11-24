Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Russia claimed on Monday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region amid its ongoing offensive in the country's east.

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces captured the village of Zatyshshya, situated about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northeast of the city of Huliaipole, a key front in the southeastern Ukrainian region.

In an earlier statement, Ukraine's General Staff claimed that its forces repelled 17 Russian assaults near four settlements in the Huliaipole front over the past day, including Zatyshshya.

However, Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the over three-and-a-half-year war.

The claim comes as senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva, Switzerland, on a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involved a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as a Ukrainian delegation led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Following the talks on Sunday, the US and Ukraine drafted an "updated and refined" peace framework, according to a joint statement, saying discussions in this regard showed "meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps."

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin announced that Moscow has yet to receive information from Washington regarding the consultations held in Geneva, adding that Russia will wait for the outcome of the discussions before assessing any possible changes to the document.