Lava streams flow as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on verge of new eruption

Streams of lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano flowed Sunday ahead of a possible new eruption in the coming days, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, erupting intermittently for nearly a year, is expected to experience its 37th episode since last December.

USGS noted that the eruption could be in full swing between Sunday and Tuesday.

Kilauea's last eruption on Nov. 9 lasted around five hours, with lava fountains from its two vents reaching heights of about 1,200 feet (370 meters) and 750 feet (230 meters), USGS said.

Kilauea, recognized as the youngest and most active volcano on the island of Hawaii, has been erupting almost continuously since 1983. It is regarded as one of the most dynamic and closely monitored volcanoes in the world.