German chancellor says no breakthrough expected on Ukraine talks this week

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday welcomed changes to US President Donald Trump's Ukraine plan, but cautioned that no breakthrough is expected this week in the peace talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an EU-Africa summit in Angola, Merz said that during yesterday's talks with senior US, European, and Ukrainian officials in Geneva, the parties began drafting a paper reflecting their common positions.

"We welcome the fact that these talks took place in Geneva. We also welcome the interim outcome, as some questions could have been clarified. But we also know that peace in Ukraine won't happen overnight," Merz told reporters.

He reiterated that Europeans will continue to support Ukraine in this process, as Ukrainian interests are shared European interests.

"This includes ensuring that Ukraine is not forced into unilateral territorial concessions. Ukraine must continue to be able to effectively defend itself against aggression. And for this, it needs strong armed forces and reliable security guarantees from its partners," he said.

When asked by reporters about earlier reports that the US wants Ukraine's approval of the peace plan by Thursday, Merz said that following the Geneva talks, the work will continue at the level of heads of state and government. "I don't expect a breakthrough this week," Merz said, adding that he remained skeptical about whether Russia will come to the table.