EU launches 'whistleblower tool' for AI to ensure safety, transparency

The European Commission on Monday launched a whistleblower tool under the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, aimed at enabling secure reporting of suspected breaches of the law.

The new tool provides individuals with a confidential channel to report potential violations directly to the EU AI Office, the commission's central body for AI expertise, according to a statement.

Whistleblowers can submit information in any EU official language and in any relevant format.

According to the commission, the platform ensures the highest level of confidentiality and data protection through certified encryption mechanisms.

It also allows whistleblowers to follow up on their reports and respond to additional questions from the AI Office without revealing their identity.

The EU AI Act seeks to encourage AI innovation and adoption within the bloc, while addressing risks to health, safety, fundamental rights, and democratic governance.

The commission said that early reporting of potential breaches will help the AI Office monitor and address violations, supporting the safe and transparent development of AI technologies.