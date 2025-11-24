5 hospitalized after explosion at office building in Azerbaijan’s capital

An explosion at an office building in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Monday left five people hospitalized, authorities said.

Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement that the blast occurred at a five-story building in the city's Narimanov district, prompting an immediate response from emergency crews.

The ministry said the explosion took place without triggering a fire and that seven people were rescued from the site.

"Appropriate security measures were taken in the area. An investigation into the incident is underway by the relevant agencies," the statement said.

Separately, the state news agency Azertac, citing the press service of a local medical center, reported on Telegram that five people injured in the explosion were taken to hospital.





