US, Ukrainian officials hold talks in Geneva on peace plan

Senior US and Ukrainian officials are holding discussions in Geneva on Sunday on a new proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involve a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The Ukrainian side is being led by the head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak.

"Our intention is to secure the strongest possible outcome for the Ukrainians," a US official told Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS, stressing that the discussions remain exploratory in nature.

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll is understood to be in Geneva as part of the delegation. For now, no meetings with European officials are confirmed, and the talks are expected to remain closed to the media.

A separate channel of conversation with Russian representatives is anticipated at a later stage.





