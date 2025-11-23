Turkish President Erdoğan meets Singapore’s Wong on sidelines of G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Their meeting focused on recent developments in bilateral investment and trade ties, Türkiye's Dialogue Partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and ongoing progress under the country's Re-Asia Initiative, a statement said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is determined to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Singapore in all areas and will continue to intensify efforts towards that goal.

The statement added that the Turkish president also highlighted the need to preserve the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Erdoğan also stressed that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution and that Türkiye is working tirelessly to support this outcome.

The G20's South Africa summit is concluding on Sunday.