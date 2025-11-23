Türkiye concluded G20 summit with focus on Gaza, global solidarity, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday that Türkiye had concluded this weekend's G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, held under the main theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

Erdoğan said he was pleased to see a G20 summit held in Africa for the first time, noting that he underlined in his addresses at the event the global responsibility to alleviate the destruction in Gaza, called for increased humanitarian assistance, and urged support for reconstruction efforts.

"Global peace cannot be fully achieved without the establishment of a free Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the 1967 borders," he wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye will continue to maintain its principled stance for peace, stability, and security for the oppressed Palestinian people, the wider region, and humanity at large.

The president said he also conveyed Türkiye's views on combating climate change, advancing green transformation, sustainable development, and the impact of technological progress on development policies.

He noted that he held bilateral meetings with participating leaders and exchanged views on key issues, including those of Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Canada, Angola, Ethiopia, France, Brazil, Malaysia, Italy, and Singapore, as well as the UN secretary-general, the European Commission president, and representatives of various international organizations.

"We underscored the need to build a more inclusive and resilient global economy that leaves no one behind," he emphasized.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president took part in a meeting of leaders of MIKTA-a cross-regional consultative platform made up Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia-hosted by South Korea, the current chair, and said that a joint statement was issued afterward.

He added that Türkiye will work to further strengthen cooperation with MIKTA countries, all of which are also G20 members, in the coming days.