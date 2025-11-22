US LAWMAKERS WARN AGAINST CONCESSIONS IN TRUMPS UKRAINE PLAN

US lawmakers, including some in President Donald Trump's Republican party, on Saturday criticized his plan for ending the war in Ukraine, which heeds to several hardline Russian demands.

Trump has given Kyiv less than a week to accept his 28-point proposal, which would see Ukraine cede territory, cut its army, and pledge to never join NATO.

A group of senators said "we will not achieve that lasting peace by offering (Vladimir) Putin concession after concession and fatally degrading Ukraine's ability to defend itself."

"History teaches us that Putin only understands strength and will not abide by any agreement unless it is backed by force," added the statement authored by three Democrats, one Republican and an independent lawmaker.

They echoed concerns voiced by other high-ranking Republicans shared on Friday, a day after details of the plan emerged.

"Rewarding Russian butchery would be disastrous to America's interests," Senator Mitch McConnell, a veteran Republican, said on X.

He added that Putin has "spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool."

Senator Roger Wicker, another senior Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Friday he is "highly skeptical" the proposal will achieve peace.

"Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world's most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin," he said in a statement.

Wicker also said Ukraine should be allowed to dictate its own military size, and warned that "any assurances provided to Putin should not reward his malign behavior or undermine the security of the United States or allies."

Meanwhile, the powerful Senate Banking Committee chair Tim Scott said Saturday he backed further sanctions on Russia -- a long-standing demand of lawmakers.

"I'm committed to advancing strong common sense sanctions that put pressure on the Kremlin and give President Trump maximum leverage to secure peace," Scott said in a statement.

Ukrainian and US officials will soon meet in Switzerland to discuss Washington's plan for ending the war with Russia, Kyiv said Saturday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would propose alternatives to Trump's plan.

Ukraine's European allies, who were not included in drafting the agreement, have said the plan requires "additional work."

Putin has said the blueprint could "lay the foundation" for a final peace settlement, but threatened more land seizures if Ukraine walked away from negotiations.









