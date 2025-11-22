Indian PM urges new development metrics, inclusive growth at G20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged a revisit of development parameters and a focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, as he addressed a session of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Modi proposed several plans to "realize our dream of all-round growth," including the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository to help pass on "collective wisdom to further good health and wellbeing," he said on US social media platform X.

His second proposal was a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. "Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," Modi said. "Africa's progress is vital for global progress."

The Indian leader also proposed the formation of a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team.

"We are stronger when we work together in the face of health emergencies and natural disasters. Our effort should be to create teams of trained medical experts from fellow G20 nations who are ready for rapid deployment in case of any emergencies," Modi said.

He also proposed a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus, "to overcome the challenge of drug trafficking, especially the spread of extremely dangerous substances like fentanyl."

"Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!" he said.