Finnish president warns of 'worrying' global crises

The Finnish president on Saturday said his "biggest worry" is lack of multilateralism in key conflicts around the world, namely Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza, and Sudan.

"My biggest worry right now is that we are not seeing enough multilateralism in three key conflicts that have been ranging around the world. One, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, two, the situation in Gaza, and three, the situation in Sudan," Alexander Stubb told the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Expressing his hope that the world lean towards multilateralism, he said the power structure of multilateral institutions is "unfair."

"It needs to be changed. We need to distribute power in a world that exists today, not the world that existed in 1945 that is the best way for us to drive multilateralism and get it back on track," said Stubb.



