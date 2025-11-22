Erdoğan joins G20 leaders’ welcoming ceremony in Johannesburg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday attended the official welcoming ceremony for the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Having arrived at the Johannesburg Expo Center, where the summit is being held, Erdogan was welcomed by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and Erdogan shook hands and posed for a souvenir photo.

On the trip, Erdogan is accompanied by a delegation including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security.

Johannesburg is hosting the two-day summit aimed at discussing some of the world's most pressing challenges.



