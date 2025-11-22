EBU updates Eurovision voting system amid concerns of Israeli interference

EBU stated in a written announcement that following consultations with EBU members, a series of revisions will be made to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The updates in the voting system aim to strengthen trust, transparency, and audience participation. The updated voting guidelines support appropriate promotion of artists but discourage "disproportionate promotional campaigns, especially those conducted by third parties, including governments or state agencies."

Participants, broadcasters, and artists are prohibited from actively participating in or contributing to third-party promotional campaigns that could affect the voting outcome, with any attempts to unfairly influence results subject to sanctions.

Eurovision Song Contest Director Martin Green emphasized the contest's "neutrality and integrity" are of utmost importance. Green remarked, "In addition to the changes we announced today, we will strengthen the enforcement of our existing rules to prevent the misuse of the contest through lyrics or staging choices. We will also work closely with our members to ensure they fully understand and are responsible for adhering to the rules and values that define our song contest."

In a statement made in September by AVROTROS, a public broadcaster from the Netherlands, it was claimed that "the Israeli government had interfered in the last song contest and the event was used as a political tool."

Several countries, including Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Belgium, and Spain, had called for Israel's exclusion from next year's Eurovision Song Contest due to its attacks in the Gaza Strip, stating they would boycott the contest if Israel participated. In contrast, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that Germany should voluntarily withdraw from the music contest if Israel were expelled.

The EBU, which organizes the contest, announced on October 14 that the vote on whether Israel would be allowed to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest has been postponed to December.