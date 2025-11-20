US approves potential anti-tank missile, projectile sale to India

The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a Javelin anti-tank missile system and Excalibur guided artillery munitions worth 92.8 million to India, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

India had requested 100 FGM-148 Javelin rounds, one fly-to-buy missile, and 25 Command Launch Units valued at $45.7 million, the agency said in a Wednesday statement.

In a separate notification, the State Department approved India's request for up to 216 M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and related support equipment, estimated at $47.1 million.

The package also covers US government technical assistance, repair services, and access to relevant technical data.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," it said.

However, the agency said that the proposed sale of this equipment and support "will not alter the basic military balance" in the region.

The latest US announcement comes amid tensions between the two countries over 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration, partly for its purchases of Russian oil as the Ukraine war continues.

On Monday, India said that it has signed a "historic" deal to import 2.2 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) per year from the US.

Last month, the two countries also signed a 10-year defense framework.





