Saudi-US agreements reach $557B: Minister

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced that Saudi Arabia and the US have now signed $557 billion worth of agreements, including 242 new deals sealed at the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, underscoring deepening economic ties.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 20,2025
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said Wednesday that the total value of agreements signed between Saudi Arabia and the US has reached $557 billion.

Speaking to the Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel, Al-Falih said Saudi Arabia signed 242 investment agreements with the US during the US-Saudi Investment Forum held in Washington, DC.

"We signed numerous agreements across various sectors to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US," he said.

Al-Falih said the US remains the largest foreign investor in Saudi Arabia, adding that 2025 marks a key turning point in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that Saudi-US relations, which span more than 90 years, have a major global impact.