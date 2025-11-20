Saudi crown prince’s US visit deepened strategic partnership

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman' s visit to the US deepened the historic strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington, the two sides said in a joint statement published Thursday by the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince arrived in the US on Tuesday for a two-day visit-his first trip to the country in seven years. His last visit was in March 2018, when he met with President Donald Trump during the latter's first term.

Following the Saudi-US summit held in Washington, DC, the crown prince and Trump "affirmed their deep commitment to the historic bonds of friendship and strategic partnership" between the two countries, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation "in all fields."

Prince Mohammed praised the "positive outcomes" of Trump's May 2025 visit to Riyadh, which he said elevated bilateral ties "to an unprecedented historic level."

Both sides reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern and exchanged views on ongoing crises and on efforts to bolster all aspects of the strategic partnership.

The visit included the signing of a Strategic Defense Agreement, a Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence, and a joint announcement completing negotiations on cooperation in civilian nuclear energy.

Other agreements covered a strategic framework for securing uranium, metals, permanent magnets and critical minerals supply chains, a framework to streamline procedures and accelerate Saudi investments, economic and financial partnership arrangements, cooperation in financial markets, mutual recognition of US federal vehicle safety standards, and a memorandum of understanding on education and training.

The crown prince and Trump also attended a US-Saudi Investment Forum, during which both sides announced nearly $270 billion in agreements and memoranda of understanding.



