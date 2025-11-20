NATO CHIEF, PAKISTANS FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS COOPERATION

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed on Thursday bilateral cooperation at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The two sides reviewed the status of bilateral cooperation and discussed common interest issues such as peace and security, terrorism, climate change and regional and global developments, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Rutte appreciated Pakistan's "contributions to regional peace and stability," and recognized Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, the ministry said.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, stressed Islamabad's "desire and efforts for a peaceful, and stable South Asia," and underlined "the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation."

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's "unwavering commitment to combating terrorism."

Both sides "further reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial engagement between Pakistan and NATO, agreed to continue working closely together to address common challenges and further strengthen their partnership for the promotion of peace and security in the region and beyond."

"European and South Asian security are intertwined, and close cooperation is essential for promoting stability and prosperity," Rutte said on X after the meeting.

Dar arrived in Brussels on a three-day visit on Wednesday to co-chair the 7th session of Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue.