Italian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Gaza, Sudan in phone call

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty to discuss developments in Gaza and Sudan , the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers agreed to convene the bilateral Joint Committee in Rome "as soon as possible" to advance several issues of common interest, a ministry statement said.

They also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, just days after the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution on Washington's proposed plan.

They underlined the importance of strengthening the ceasefire and working toward a "lasting peace" by reviving the political process.

On Sudan, Tajani and Abdelatty stressed the need for a comprehensive ceasefire to restart the political process and facilitate humanitarian access.

Tajani also informed his Egyptian counterpart about the launch of the "Italy for Sudan" initiative, under which a humanitarian aid aircraft will soon depart for refugees in Port Sudan, particularly children, in cooperation with local Christian organizations.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have been locked in a devastating war since April 15, 2023. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions of others.

To date, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in western Sudan, while the army holds most of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and center, including the nation's capital of Khartoum.