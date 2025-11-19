US issues cyber related sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Russia

The US sanctioned five individuals and seven entities for cyber activities linked to Russia on Wednesday, adding them to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ( OFAC ) announced the designations under two programs targeting Russia-related activities and cyber-enabled malicious conduct.

The action targets infrastructure and key personnel in the cyber sector under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and CYBER4 framework, which is related to the cyber-related sanctions program.

All five individuals are Russian nationals, while the seven entities are located in Russia, the UK, Uzbekistan and Serbia, according to the sanctions list update.

The designation blocks all property and interests in property of the sanctioned individuals and entities in the US or in possession of US persons.