US envoy says he looks forward to working with Türkiye’s new Syria ambassador

US Ambassador to Türkiye and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Wednesday said he looks forward to working closely with Nuh Yılmaz as the newly appointed Turkish ambassador begins his diplomatic mission in Syria after a 13-year hiatus in diplomatic representation.

"My sincere congratulations to Ambassador Nuh Yılmaz on his historic appointment as Türkiye's first Ambassador to Syria in thirteen years," Barack said on US social media company X.

Barrack said that he is looking forward to working closely with Yılmaz as he "embarks on this important mission."

"Ambassador Yılmaz's deep experience and strategic vision make him exceptionally well-suited to help shape a new era of Turkish partnership with the emerging Syria, one grounded in dialogue, stability, and shared regional interests," he added.