Ukraine says Russian strike on Ternopil leaves at least 16 dead, dozens wounded

Ukrainian authorities said at least 16 people were killed and 64 wounded after a Russian strike hit the western city of Ternopil early Wednesday, as Kyiv reported one of the largest combined drone-missile attacks on the country's energy and civilian infrastructure in recent months.

The Ternopil regional police communications department said rescue teams had saved 45 people from the rubble.

"As of 12:00, 16 people are known to have died, another 64 were injured, including 14 children," the department said.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 48 missiles and 476 drones from several directions, with the main targets being the Lviv, Ternopil and Kharkiv regions.

It said air defense forces shot down or suppressed 483 of the 524 detected air attack assets, including 442 drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles and seven Kalibrs.

Air Force officials said the attack began on Tuesday evening and involved Shahed-type drones, Gerbera-type UAVs and cruise missiles launched from Russian regions and from occupied Crimea.

Seven missiles and 34 strike drones hit 14 locations, while falling fragments were recorded in six areas.

The strike on Ternopil earlier killed 10 people and injured 37, according to initial reports, but authorities updated the toll as rescue operations progressed.

Moscow, meanwhile, claimed its forces carried out a "massive strike with long-range precision weapons" on what it described as Ukrainian military-industrial and energy facilities in western regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack, which included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and attack UAVs, was conducted "in response" to what it called Ukrainian strikes on civilian sites in Russia.

It said "all designated targets were hit," a claim that could not be independently verified.





