Trump, Saudi crown prince ink deals on nuclear technology, AI, F-35s

US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a series of agreements Tuesday that address a vast array of bilateral issues, from defense to civil nuclear technology.

The White House said the pacts "deepen the U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership, expand opportunities for high-paying American jobs, strengthen critical supply chains, and reinforce regional stability—all while putting American workers, industry, and security first."

Bin Salman earlier announced that the Kingdom has increased a commitment it made in May to invest $600 billion in the US, raising the total to nearly $1 trillion, a key ask from the US president heading into Tuesday's meeting.

Trump, for his part, has agreed to provide Saudi Arabia with what he called "top of the line" F-35 stealth fighter jets. The White House did not specify how many jets are being sold, or what variant they will be, but acknowledged they will be part of a "major defense sale package."

The defense agreement, it said, "strengthens the U.S. defense industrial base and ensures Saudi Arabia continues to buy American." Saudi Arabia had reportedly sought two-dozen F-35s.

The deal's total dollar amount was not provided, nor were the other defense articles it includes listed.

Trump and bin Salman also finalized an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation that sets the foundation for a long-term nuclear energy partnership and "confirms that the United States and American companies will be the Kingdom's civil nuclear cooperation partners of choice," according to the White House.

The agreement "ensures that all cooperation will be conducted in a manner consistent with strong nonproliferation standards," it added.

The US and Saudi Arabia signed a separate pact on a critical minerals framework, which seeks to increase bilateral cooperation on the resources and align national strategies "to diversify critical mineral supply chains."

A memorandum of understanding on artificial intelligence "gives the Kingdom access to world-leading American systems while protecting U.S. technology from foreign influence, ensuring that American innovators will shape the future of global AI," the White House said.

None of the agreements' texts were immediately available.



