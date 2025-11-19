Nearly one in three women face partner or sexual violence: WHO

Nearly a third of all women have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence , the World Health Organization said Wednesday, decrying the lack of progress in addressing the scourge.

"Violence against women is one of humanity's oldest and most pervasive injustices, yet still one of the least acted upon," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

He spoke as the organisation released a report showing that a full 840 million women globally have experienced all kinds of domestic violence, or sexual violence by someone other than a romantic partner.







