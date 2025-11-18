UN Security Council adopts resolution establishing Gaza Board of Peace, stabilization force

Ambassadors and representatives to the United Nations meet at the UN Security Council to vote on a US resolution on the Gaza peace plan at the UN Headquarters in New York City, November 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a US-drafted resolution Monday establishing a new transitional Board of Peace (BoP) and authorizing an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to oversee governance, reconstruction and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution received 13 votes in favor, with China and Russia abstaining.

Speaking before the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz told the Council that "today, we have the power to douse the flames and light a path to peace."

"That path is the draft UN Security Council resolution before us, a bold, pragmatic blueprint born from President (Donald) Trump's 20-point comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, forged in the fires of diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia," he said.

He argued that the resolution "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority has completed the necessary reforms, where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance on the political horizon."

Recalling concerns by the Council as well as Russia's "counter-draft," Waltz said: "We hear concerns over mandates, but colleagues' hesitation here is the true enemy."

After the vote, he welcomed the adoption and said it "represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza."

"The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort," he said, adding that the ISF "will stabilize and secure the security environment, support the demilitarization of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians."

The resolution states that the BoP and ISF's "presences authorized by this resolution shall remain authorized until Dec. 31, 2027, subject to further action by the Council, and (that) any further reauthorization of the ISF be in full cooperation and coordination with Egypt and Israel and other Member States continuing to work with the ISF."