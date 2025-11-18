UN CHIEF WELCOMES SECURITY COUNCILS ADOPTION OF TRUMPS GAZA PLAN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called the passing of a U.S.-backed resolution on Gaza an important step in the consolidation of the ceasefire, in a statement sent to reporters.

The UN Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza and authorizing an international stabilization force there.

"It is essential now to translate the diplomatic momentum into concrete and urgently needed steps on the ground," Guterres said in the statement, adding that the U.N. is committed to scaling up humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Guterres also said it was important to continue advancing to the second phase of the U.S. plan, leading to a political process to achieve a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

U.N. agencies have complained that, more than a month after the ceasefire, they still cannot get enough aid into Gaza to meet the needs of millions of people displaced and traumatised by the two-year war.

"We are managing to get more in, but it's not enough," Ricardo Pires, spokesperson for the U.N. children's agency, told a Geneva press briefing on Tuesday.









