Hungary calls EU’s push for more Ukraine funding 'astonishing'

The Hungarian prime minister has criticized the EU's latest call for increased financial support to Ukraine, labeling the European Commission president's demand "astonishing."

Viktor Orban said that he received a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Ukraine's financing gap, which is "significant," and asked member states "to send more money."

"It's astonishing," the Hungarian premier wrote on US social media company X on Monday.

At a time when it has become clear that "a war mafia is siphoning off" European taxpayers' money, instead of demanding "real oversight or suspending payments," von der Leyen suggested the EU members "send even more," said Orban.

"This whole matter is a bit like trying to help an alcoholic by sending them another crate of vodka. Hungary has not lost its common sense," added Orban.

In her letter to European leaders, von der Leyen mentioned some options for meeting Ukraine's financing gap, including a loan using frozen Russian assets.

It came after EU leaders agreed last month to meet Ukraine's "pressing financial needs" for the next two years.