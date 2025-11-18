EU welcomes UN Security Council resolution as 'important step to end Gaza conflict'

The European Union on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council's resolution endorsing a ceasefire and a 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, describing it as an "important step in advancing a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict."

Speaking in Brussels, EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the resolution "consolidates the ceasefire, enables large-scale humanitarian access, and paves the way for early recovery, reconstruction, and institutional reform in Gaza after two years of devastating conflict."

"The EU will continue to engage closely with the UN and regional partners to support implementation in line with international law," he said.

He stressed that the EU calls on all parties to adhere to the resolution's provisions and implement the comprehensive plan "without delay," while also reaffirming support for reviving a political process to achieve lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

"The EU is ready to play its part and contribute to the implementation of the Gaza peace plan, including through the civil-military coordination center," El Anouni added.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution establishing a transitional Board of Peace (BoP) and authorizing International Stabilization Forces (ISF) to oversee governance, reconstruction, and security efforts in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor, while Russia and China abstained. It authorizes the ISF and the Board of Peace until Dec. 31, 2027.

Since October 2023, nearly 69,500 Palestinians have been killed—mostly women and children—and more than 170,700 wounded in Israel's war that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.