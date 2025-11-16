Poland receives 21 South Korean K9 howitzers as part of defense deal

Poland on Sunday received another delivery of 21 South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers as part of a defense deal with Seoul, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced.

Kosiniak-Kamysz announced on the US social media platform X that 21 howitzers were delivered to Polish military units near the north-central city of Torun, raising the nationwide total to over 200.

"More will soon be successively delivered to equip our units," he added.

According to Polish broadcaster TVP World, following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Warsaw signed a $2.4 billion deal with Seoul to acquire 212 K9 howitzers by 2026, and a 2023 contract worth $2.6 billion for an additional 152 howitzers to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.

In addition to the K9 howitzers, Poland has placed orders for South Korean K2 tanks, Chunmoo rocket launchers and FA-50 combat-trainer aircraft.