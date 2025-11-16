Man survives being run over by train in Hamburg

A man survived being run over by a train in the northern German city of Hamburg early on Sunday after falling onto the track.



The federal police said the 45-year-old stumbled off the platform at Hamburg's central station at around 2:45 am (0145 GMT).



Waiting travellers attempted to warn the driver of the incoming suburban train but were unable to prevent the accident. They called emergency services and talked to the injured man to keep him calm until help arrived.



Police officers and emergency responders were able to free the man by pushing the S-Bahn train back.



The 45-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, including a broken arm.



After evaluating witness statements and video recordings, police said there are no indications of third-party negligence or a suicide attempt.



The train driver was looked after by police and handed over to an emergency manager. At around 3:35 am, the emergency response was completed and the accident site was cleared.



